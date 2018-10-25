Sharks' Joe Thornton: Won't play Friday
Thornton (knee) -- who is traveling with the team -- will not be in action against the Hurricanes on Friday, Paul Gackle of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Thornton's inclusion on the team's two-game road trip would seem to indicate he is nearing a return, but it won't be Friday. Once given the green light to play, Jumbo Joe will almost certainly return to the first-line center spot and allow Joe Pavelski to move back to wing.
