Sharks' Joe Thornton: Working on strength in recovery

Thornton (knee) skated Friday, but the veteran center is unsure about his readiness for the playoffs, The Athletic reports. "I've got to just skate, I haven't skated in so long," he said. "I've still got to get some strength back. It's still early on. There's a lot of things I've still got to improve on."

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic posted a video of Jumbo Joe skating gingerly and shooting pucks into an empty net, but Thornton said he doesn't know exactly when he'll be ready to play again. Remember, the bearded one played through a torn ACL and MCL prior in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs, so we've learned to give him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to his ability to return from significant injuries. Thornton has posted 36 points (13 goals, 23 assists) in 47 games this season, proving that he can still be productive offensively at 38 years old.