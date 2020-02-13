Sharks' Joel Kellman: Activated off injured reserve
Kellman (upper body) was removed from injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Kellman skated in a third-line role at practice Thursday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News and appears set to jump back into the lineup versus Winnipeg on Friday.
