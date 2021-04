Kellman notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kellman set up Timo Meier for the opening tally at 2:38 of the first period. The 26-year-old Kellman has two points, 13 shots on net, six PIM and a minus-1 rating through seven contests. when he plays, he typically sees bottom-six minutes.