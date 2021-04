Kellman scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Wild.

Kellman struck with 2:15 left in the game, so it was a little too late to make an impact. The Swede's tally was his first point in five outings this season. He's added eight shots on net, four PIM and a minus-2 rating. Kellman will likely be a rotational option in the bottom six down the stretch.