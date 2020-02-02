Play

Sharks' Joel Kellman: Exits early Saturday

Kellman (undisclosed) will not complete Saturday's game against the Lightning, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kellman was initially injured in the first period. He was able to take a shift in the second, but left the game again and didn't return. It's another blow to the Sharks' now razor-thin center depth. Kellman's first opportunity to return is Tuesday in Calgary.

