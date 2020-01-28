Sharks' Joel Kellman: Finds assist Monday
Kellman provided an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.
The fourth line got things going in the first period as Kellman set up Stefan Noesen's first of two goals in the game. It'll count as Kellman's third point in 15 games to start his NHL career. The 25-year-old has added nine shots and 13 hits so far in a limited role.
