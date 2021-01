Kellman was waived by the Sharks on Sunday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

Kellman logged 12:07 of ice time in the season opener, recording a minus-1 rating, a shot on net and a blocked shot. The 26-year-old was a healthy scratch Saturday. Kellman likely will remain with the team via the taxi squad, but he could end up in AHL San Jose when the minor-league season commences.