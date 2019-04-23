Sharks' Joel Kellman: Inks one-year deal
Kellman signed a one-year, two-way contract with San Jose on Tuesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Kellman racked up 16 goals and 18 assists in 45 games with Brynas IF (Sweden) this season and will make the jump to North America for 2019-20. The center figures to start the year in the minors with the Barracuda, but could find himself on the short list of potential call-ups if he can translate his scoring touch to the AHL game.
