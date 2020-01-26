Sharks' Joel Kellman: Jumps to big club
The Sharks recalled Kellman from AHL San Jose on Sunday.
Kellman was sent to bus league during the All-Star break to stay on the ice, but he's been brought back up with the Sharks returning to action Monday versus the Ducks. The 25-year-old Kellman will likely stay in the bottom six going forward. He's posted two points and seven shots on net over 14 games.
