Play

Sharks' Joel Kellman: Lands on IR

Kellman (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Feb. 1, per the NHL's official media site.

Kellman exited Saturday's loss to the Lightning and didn't return, and now he'll sit out until at least Feb. 10. The Sharks recalled Maxim Letunov and Danil Yurtaikin as depth for the time being.

Our Latest Stories