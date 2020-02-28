Play

Sharks' Joel Kellman: Offers shorthanded helper

Kellman notched a shorthanded assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Devils.

Kellman and Marcus Sorensen combined for a two-on-one while killing an Evander Kane hooking minor in the second period. Sorensen converted, which earned Kellman his first career shorthanded point. He's up to six points and a plus-2 rating through 25 contests.

