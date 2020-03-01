Sharks' Joel Kellman: On modest three-game point streak

Kellman scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Penguins.

The Swedish center has two goals and an assist during his current three-game point streak. For the season, Kellman is at seven points, 20 shots and 22 hits through 26 appearances. He's growing in confidence at this point, but the 25-year-old Kellman isn't likely to make enough of an impact for fantasy owners.