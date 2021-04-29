site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Sharks' Joel Kellman: Recalled to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kellman was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
The 26-year-old Kellman remains part of the Sharks' depth forwards. He has two points in seven NHL appearances this season.
