Sharks' Joel Kellman: Unlikely to play Monday

Kellman (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Monday's game versus the Flames, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kellman resides on IR, but the coaching staff is optimistic he'll be ready for Friday's road game versus the Jets. The 25-year-old has three points through 17 games, and he'll likely slot into the bottom six once he's ready.

