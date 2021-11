Kellman was brought up from the minors Monday, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

With the Sharks set to head out on a five-game road trip, the club recalled a trio of players, including Kellman, who all figure to serve as emergency depth options. Last year, the 27-year-old Swede played in just seven contests for San Jose, in which he garnered one goal, one assist and 13 shots, and shouldn't be expected to take on a significantly bigger role this year.