Sharks' Joel Ward: Considered week-to-week
Coach Peter DeBoer labeled Ward (shoulder) week-to-week Thursday, suggesting he's facing an extended absence.
Ward last took the ice Feb. 8 against the Golden Knights, exiting after just 5:19 of ice time. The veteran winger has really fallen off the table in terms of production this season, notching just 11 points (five goals, six assists) through 46 contests. As a result, Ward has also seen a massive drop in ice time (11:57 per game) and has been removed from the man advantage, plummeting his fantasy value to its lowest point in years. More information on Ward should surface as he draws closer to a return, but his status likely impacts far fewer fantasy rosters than it did at this time a year ago.
