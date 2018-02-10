Sharks' Joel Ward: Day-to-day with injured shoulder
Ward has been upgraded to "day-to-day" with his shoulder ailment, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
It was only a day ago that Ward was considered out indefinitely with his shoulder malady, but the outlook has evidently changed for the better since the shoulder wasn't separated. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect the winger to play Saturday, but perhaps he'll get cleared to suit up Sunday in Anaheim. Of course, we recommend that you check back on this developing situation as more details become available.
