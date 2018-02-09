Sharks' Joel Ward: Departs due to injury
Ward suffered an apparent upper-body during Thursday's game against the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The seriousness of Ward's ailment has yet to be determined, but he can be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's matchup with Edmonton until the Sharks release another update clarifying his status.
