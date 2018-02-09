Ward is out indefinitely after suffering a shoulder injury in Thursday's game against Vegas, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Ward has averaged just 11:57 of ice time through 46 games, accruing five goals and 11 points in that span. The 37-year-old dealt with a shoulder injury last season but was able to play through it, including the playoffs. It's unclear if this is related, but the Sharks will likely have to dip into their minor-league program to provide offensive depth.