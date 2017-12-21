Sharks' Joel Ward: Healthy scratch Thursday
Ward (coach's decision) will not play Thursday night against the Canucks, Joey Kenward of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Sharks bench boss Peter DeBoer will sit Ward in favor of Jannik Hansen, who gets to play against his old team. The former has been averaging a career low in minutes (12:21) this season, but Ward's been efficient with a gaudy 21.1 shooting percentage (four goals on 19 shots) including two game-winning tallies.
