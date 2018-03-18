Ward (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site.

The veteran forward has compiled five goals and 11 points while averaging a career-low 11:57 of ice time through 46 games this season. Ward has sat out 18 games with this shoulder issue, but he's expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Devils. Still, fantasy owners vying for his services should check back before Tuesday's game to ensure he hasn't suffered a setback.