Sharks' Joel Ward: Hops off IR
Ward (shoulder) was activated from injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL's official media site.
The veteran forward has compiled five goals and 11 points while averaging a career-low 11:57 of ice time through 46 games this season. Ward has sat out 18 games with this shoulder issue, but he's expected to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Devils. Still, fantasy owners vying for his services should check back before Tuesday's game to ensure he hasn't suffered a setback.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...