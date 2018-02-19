Ward (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Despite the move to IR, Ward's status should still be considered as week-to-week, which is what bench boss Peter DeBoer called him Thursday. Ward has yet to return to the ice since being injured Feb. 8, but he's able to be activated from the injured list as soon as he's deemed healthy. Keep an eye out for updates from the Sharks, which will likely come when Ward hits certain milestones -- like returning to practice -- on his road back to full health.