Sharks' Joel Ward: Logs team-low 9:40 in loss
Ward played just 9:40 during Thursday's 2-1 loss to Boston.
The 36-year-old veteran winger has only dressed for four of nine games this season and has yet to mark the scoresheet. Ward recorded 21 goals and 43 points two seasons ago in his debut campaign with the Sharks, but unless he climbs the depth chart in short order, those numbers are likely out of reach. He's off the fantasy radar for the time being.
