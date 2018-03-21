Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said Ward (shoulder) has progressed to the point that he could be ready now, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Sharks next face the Golden Knights in San Jose on Thursday. It appears that Ward will be healthy enough to play in that contest, but then again, he's missed the last 19 games and fantasy owners could be reluctant to pick him up for the nine games that remain in the regular season. With five goals and six assists on the year, Ward simply hasn't produced enough offense to warrant much attention outside the deepest of leagues.