Sharks' Joel Ward: Looks ready to play
Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said Ward (shoulder) has progressed to the point that he could be ready now, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The Sharks next face the Golden Knights in San Jose on Thursday. It appears that Ward will be healthy enough to play in that contest, but then again, he's missed the last 19 games and fantasy owners could be reluctant to pick him up for the nine games that remain in the regular season. With five goals and six assists on the year, Ward simply hasn't produced enough offense to warrant much attention outside the deepest of leagues.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...