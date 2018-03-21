Sharks' Joel Ward: Not ready to return
Ward (shoulder) won't play against the Devils on Tuesday.
Despite being lifted from injured reserve Sunday, Ward needs to continue practicing with contact before he can play in a game. Ward has been logging just 11:57 of ice time through 46 games, notching 11 points on the way.
