Sharks' Joel Ward: Notches assist
Ward recorded an assist in a 4-3 overtime defeat to Vancouver on Friday.
Ward was able to win a faceoff back to Brent Burns, who launched a snapshot into the back of the net, ending a nine-game pointless streak for Ward. The 37-year-old has seen his point production drop a bit after recording 29 points last season, as he's only logged eight points (four goals, four assists) in 26 games thus far. Since Ward isn't on the power play and only averages 12:25 of ice time, we wouldn't expect an uptick in production anytime soon.
