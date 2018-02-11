Sharks' Joel Ward: Out again Sunday
Ward (shoulder) will miss Sunday's contest in Anaheim.
Ward also sat out for Saturday's victory against the Oilers. With just five goals and 11 points on the season, this shouldn't have much fantasy impact, but it hurts San Jose's depth as the team tries to hang on to a playoff spot. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday against the Coyotes.
