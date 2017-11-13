Sharks' Joel Ward: Posts game-winner versus Kings
Ward score the game-winning goal during a 2-1 victory against the Kings on Sunday.
The fourth-liner barely played, amassing just over 10 minutes on the ice versus the Kings, but he tallied the most important goal of the night. Ward already has three goals this season, but there's no way he will be able to continue his current pace. The 36-year-old is barely averaging 12 minutes per night and he only has eight shots on goal the entire season. That gives him a 37.5 shooting percentage, which would be nearly three times higher than his career norm in the category. While it's nice to see Ward off to a strong start, it's not likely to continue.
