Sharks' Joel Ward: Returns to action
Ward returned to the lineup following a 22-game absence Tuesday, registering one hit while logging 11:05 of ice time in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Blues.
Ward isn't much of an offensive contributor at this stage in his career, having totaled just five goals and 11 points in 47 contests this season, but it was nonetheless great to see him back in action Tuesday ahead of the Sharks' upcoming playoff run. The veteran winger will likely skate in a bottom six-role whenever coach Peter DeBoer opts to slot him into the lineup down the stretch.
