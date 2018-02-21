Ward (shoulder) won't play on the Sharks' road trip, keeping him out until at least Feb. 27, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.

This is consistent with Ward's week-to-week status, but it shouldn't affect fantasy owners much as the 37-year-old winger has averaged 11:57 of ice time through 46 games with just 11 points to show for it. Veteran forward Jannik Hansen will continue to man the third line until Ward can return.