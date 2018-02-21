Sharks' Joel Ward: Will sit out another week
Ward (shoulder) won't play on the Sharks' road trip, keeping him out until at least Feb. 27, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.
This is consistent with Ward's week-to-week status, but it shouldn't affect fantasy owners much as the 37-year-old winger has averaged 11:57 of ice time through 46 games with just 11 points to show for it. Veteran forward Jannik Hansen will continue to man the third line until Ward can return.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...