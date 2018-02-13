Play

Ward (shoulder) is not projected to be in the lineup for Tuesday evening's showdown with the Coyotes.

Assuming a last minute clearance of his health, Ward will miss a third consecutive game as a result of this shoulder issue. The veteran winger is nothing more than a depth player at this point anyway, but even so, Jannik Hansen will likely continue to fill in with Ward on the shelf.

