Muldowney scored twice and added an assist in UConn's 6-5 win over Providence College on Thursday.

This was Muldowney's second three-point effort within a week. He's earned six goals and five assists across nine outings this season. After a bit of a down year for the Huskies in 2025-26 (29 points in 34 games), Muldowney is bouncing back nicely while captaining the UConn roster. The Sharks prospect could be an option to sign his entry-level deal in the spring, especially if he continues his strong season.