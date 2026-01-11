Muldowney scored twice in UConn's 5-1 win over UMass-Lowell on Saturday.

Muldowney is up to nine goals and six helpers through 17 appearances this season. He also had one assist in four games for the U.S. Collegiate Selects at the Spengler Cup in December. Muldowney's offense has dropped a bit this season, but he's still near a point-per-game pace and could exceed that mark if he can have a strong second half of the season.