Muldowney registered two assists in UConn's 4-1 win over Merrimack College on Saturday.

Muldowney is up to 11 points through 14 outings this season for the Huskies. The Sharks prospect, a sixth-round pick from 2022, has taken a step back in his junior year. He had 29 goals and 47 points in 39 appearances as a sophomore in 2024-25. His production is not all that impressive in total, which could make it tough for him to develop into an effective NHL-level player in the long run.