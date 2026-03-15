Klingberg logged two assists, two hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens.

Klingberg earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 27 versus the Canucks. He has three assists over his last four contests. Klingberg has slipped to the second power-play unit, which lowers his ceiling for scoring. The defenseman is at 10 goals, 14 helpers, 77 shots on net, 60 blocked shots, 41 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-13 rating over 50 outings this season.