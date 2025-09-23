Klingberg (upper body) missed Tuesday's practice and is day-to-day, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Klingberg sustained an upper-body injury in Sunday's 3-0 preseason win over Vegas. The 33-year-old defender is doubtful for Friday's exhibition rematch against the Golden Knights. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Sharks in the summer after earning one goal, three assists, 19 shots on net and 13 blocked shots across 11 regular-season appearances with Edmonton in 2024-25.