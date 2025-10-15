The Sharks announced Wednesday that Klingberg is considered day-to-day due to a lower-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Despite seeing a season-high 5:05 of power-play ice time during Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes, he was held without a point for the first time over the Sharks' first three games of the season. He's considered questionable for Friday's game against Utah, and Sam Dickinson and Vincent Desharnais are candidates to see playing time if Klingberg or Timothy Liljegren (upper body) are unavailable.