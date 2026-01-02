Klingberg (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Klingberg has nine goals and 16 points in 31 appearances with the Sharks this season. Timothy Liljegren (upper body) is slated to return Saturday, so if Klingberg can't play, then his exit from the lineup would likely coincide with another defenseman's return.