Sharks' John Klingberg: Doubtful for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Klingberg (undisclosed) is considered doubtful for Saturday's game against Tampa Bay, per Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Klingberg has nine goals and 16 points in 31 appearances with the Sharks this season. Timothy Liljegren (upper body) is slated to return Saturday, so if Klingberg can't play, then his exit from the lineup would likely coincide with another defenseman's return.
More News
-
Sharks' John Klingberg: Tallies in Saturday's win•
-
Sharks' John Klingberg: Opens scoring early in win•
-
Sharks' John Klingberg: OT hero in two-goal effort•
-
Sharks' John Klingberg: One of each in overtime win•
-
Sharks' John Klingberg: Multi-point effort in win•
-
Sharks' John Klingberg: Scores on power play•