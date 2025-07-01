Klingberg agreed to terms on a one-year, $4 million contract with San Jose on Tuesday.

Including the playoffs, Klingberg played in 30 games last year as he worked his way back from a long-term hip injury. In those outings, the veteran blueliner garnered just two goals and six assists to go with 45 blocks and 29 hits. At this point in his career, Klingberg might have to settle for a spot on the third pairing but should still be in the mix for power-play minutes.