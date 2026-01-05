Klingberg (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

The Sharks recalled Patrick Giles from AHL San Jose in a corresponding move. Klingberg sat out Saturday's 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay and won't play in at least the team's next four contests, starting with Tuesday's matchup against Columbus. However, it's unclear when he will be available to return. He has racked up nine goals, 16 points, 48 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and 23 hits across 31 appearances this season.