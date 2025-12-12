Klingberg scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Klingberg has a three-game point streak consisting of two goals and three helpers. This was a revenge game for the 33-year-old, who spent the 2023-24 campaign with Toronto, though he was limited to five assists in 14 appearances. He's having a bit of a revitalization with the Sharks this year, earning five goals, 12 points, 33 shots on net, 31 blocked shots, 18 hits, 14 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 23 appearances, though he has been an occasional healthy scratch on a crowded blue line.