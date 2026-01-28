Klingberg scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Klingberg's pair of points came on the power play. The 33-year-old has maintained his place on the top unit despite earning just one assist over six games entering Tuesday. The blueliner is up to 10 goals, 19 points (nine on the power play), 63 shots on net, 52 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 38 appearances. He's sharing enough ice with Macklin Celebrini to at least be intriguing in fantasy.