Klingberg scored two goals, one on the power play and the other the overtime winner, in Saturday's 6-5 victory over Pittsburgh.

With the Sharks down 5-1 in the third period, Klingberg got the biggest late comeback in Sharks history started by snapping a shot past Arturs Silovs from the slot. The veteran defenseman then deked past Sidney Crosby at the Pens blue line and worked a slick give-and-go with Macklin Celebrini in OT to produce the winner. Klingberg has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, racking up four goals and seven points during that heater -- and accounting for half his points through 24 games on the season.