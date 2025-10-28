Klingberg (lower body) will return to the lineup against the Kings on Tuesday, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.

Following a six-game absence, Klingberg will return to a top-four role and see time on the first power-play unit. He has accounted for one goal, one assist, four shots on net, four blocked shots and three hits in three appearances this season. With Klingberg good to go, Vincent Iorio will be a healthy scratch versus the Kings on Tuesday.