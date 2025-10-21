Sharks' John Klingberg: Remains sidelined
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Klingberg (lower body) will not be available for Tuesday's road matchup versus the Islanders, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.
Klingberg participated in the entirety of Tuesday's morning skate, but he'll remain sidelined for a third consecutive game. The right-shot blueliner has registered a goal, an assist and a minus-3 rating over three appearances in 2025-26. His next chance to draw into the lineup will be in the first half of a back-to-back set Thursday against the Rangers.
