Klingberg scored a power-play goal, placed three shots on net, blocked two shots and served two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Klingberg netted the first goal of the game for San Jose on a power play in the opening period. With the twine finder, the 33-year-old blueliner has three goals, six points, 24 shots on net and 19 points through 15 games this season. The NHL veteran of 12 seasons has been a semi-frequent contributor offensively when healthy and is averaging a career-high 4:02 of power-play time. If Klingberg can stay healthy moving forward, his volume of opportunities should be large enough to warrant a look in deep fantasy leagues.