Klingberg (lower body) won't be in the lineup Friday versus the Mammoth, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Klingberg and Shakir Mukhamadullin will both miss the contest, allowing Sam Dickinson to stay in the lineup and Vincent Iorio to make his team debut. Klingberg skated Thursday but it reportedly didn't go well, so that suggests he won't be able to play against the Penguins on Saturday either. His status for a road trip out east, which starts Tuesday versus the Islanders, has yet to be determined.