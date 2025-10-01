Klingberg (upper body) is expected to be in action versus Anaheim on Wednesday, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Klingberg rejoined the team at practice last Thursday, so it seems he's back to 100 percent. With the blueliner suiting up in a preseason tilt, it should clear the way for him to join the team for Opening Night against the Golden Knights on Oct. 9. Considering Klingberg has been limited to just 25 regular-season games over the last two years, it's hard to predict what version of him you are getting. Still, if he stays healthy, which is a big if, Klingberg could get back to being a 35-40 point producer.