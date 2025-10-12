Klingberg scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Saturday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Klingberg restored a lead for the Sharks, putting them up 4-3 in the second period with his first goal of the season. The 33-year-old defenseman had a middling stint with the Ducks in 2022-23, earning 24 points over 50 appearances, though it was a productive and healthy campaign compared to the last two years. Klingberg is positioned to play a top-four role with ample power-play time to start 2025-26. He already has two points this year, both of which have come with the man advantage.